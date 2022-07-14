‘Pay $1,200 compensation for damaged windshield’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay $1,200 in compensation to another man yesterday for damaging his car’s windshield.

Jaquan Huyler, 25, represented by Attorney Tonique Lewis, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of damage.

On January 16, 2020, Huyler was accused of causing $1,200 damage to Simon Dean’s 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander’s rear windshield by throwing a rock at it.

Huyler pleaded guilty to the offence.

As part of her plea of mitigation, Ms Lewis stated that her young client is gainfully employed at a snack shop with no prior run-ins with the law. Ms Lewis said that Huyler had admitted to the offence at the earliest opportunity thus saving the court’s time and that he was remorseful for his actions.

Huyler’s attorney then pointed out that Mr Dean, the complainant, lived with Huyler’s aunt at the time and that Huyler only did what he did because he claimed Dean was “roughing” his aunt up.

Attorney Lewis said her client now knows that he should call the police in such a scenario and asked that the court be lenient and not impose a custodial sentence, pointing out that Huyler is capable of reform.

In view of this Magistrate Swain placed Huyler on a conditional discharge for one year. During that time should Huyler fail to behave, he will face six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Huyler was further ordered to pay Simon Dean $1,200 as compensation for the damage done to his car.

Huyler is expected to return to court with proof of payment by July 21.