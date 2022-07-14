Police hunt for rapist after attack

POLICE are hunting for a rapist after a reported attack on a woman in western New Providence.
Officers are looking for a man suspected of the attack.
In a statement yesterday, police said: “According to reports around 7pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the victim, who was visiting The Bahamas, connected with a male, whom she met on social media.”
Officers said they were actively investigating and appealed to members of the public to be extremely vigilant when meeting strangers on social media platforms.
