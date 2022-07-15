Pair reportedly found with $2.4m cash granted $16k bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

TWO men who were allegedly found with over $2.4m in cash at Inagua last year were each granted $16,000 bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Dwayne Bassett, 40, and Duncan Love, 48, both of New Providence and represented by Attorney Brian Dorsett stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of money-laundering.

On September 23, 2021, the pair were arrested after police allegedly found $2,424,674.00 in cash in the defendants’ hands, which was suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As the defendants had no antecedents and were both successful businessmen, there were no objections to bail.

In view of this, the magistrate granted the defendants bail at $16,000 each. After consulting with their counsel with regards to safety concerns Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt allowed the balance of their bail to be paid for with a certified cheque.

Under the condition of the defendants’ bail, Bassett was ordered to report to the Cable Beach Police Station, while Love is to go to the Wulff Road Station. They are both expected to do this every Tuesday.

The defendants’ trial is expected to begin on November 18.