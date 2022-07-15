Teen charged with murder and attempted murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged with murder and attempted murder on Friday in connection with a shooting incident that left one man dead and three others in hospital last month.

The 17-year-old appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville, accused of murdering Chavez Jones, a father of two, on June 27.

Police allege that the minor also tried to kill France Dolce, Rotnel Geffrard and Leroy Petty on the same day.

According to police reports, a group of men were standing outside a business establishment on Dean’s Street shortly after 10 pm that day when a car pulled up.

The occupants produced firearms and discharged the weapons at the group, hitting four men.

The victims were taken to hospital where one later died.

Due to the nature of the charges, the accused was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to October 12 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The teenager was denied bail and remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until that time.

Before being remanded, Magistrate Serville informed him of his right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.