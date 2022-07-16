Team Bahamas beaten by Dominican Republic

By BRENT STUBBS

THE Bahamas women’s national basketball team will have to play for the bronze medal on Sunday at the FIBA Caribbean Women’s Championships after losing to the Dominican Republic in their semifinal playoff game on Saturday.

In their second place (Dominican Republic at 2-1) versus third place (Bahamas at 1-2) match-up on Saturday in Havana, Cuba, the Dominican Republic pulled away late in the second half enroute to an 81-58 victory over the Bahamas.

The Bahamas, coached by Donillo ‘Donnie’ Culmer, Diasti Delancy and Deven Johnson, had three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to derail the Dominican Republic, who had a more balanced attack with four players scoring ten or more points.

After losing 73-50 to the Dominican Republic in their matchup in the four-team round robin tournament on Thursday, The Bahamas, coming off their 75-53 blowout win over Jamaica on Friday, rode their momentum to a quick start.

The Dominican Republic held a slim 16-14 margin over The Bahamas in their rematch on Saturday. The Bahamas stayed close, tying the score at 20-20 on a jumper from Philicia Kelly with five minutes and 18 seconds on the clock.

But the Dominican Republic went on an 11-2 spurt before Valicia Demeritte scored on a lay-up for a 31-24 deficit. The Bahamas got one of two free throws and a lay-up from Latoya Rolle down the stretch to trim the deficit to 31-27 at the half.

Coming out of the locker room after the break, the Dominican Republic pulled away from a 33-31 advantage to stretch their lead to 42-17 with 6:31 remaining before 17-year-old Denika Lightbourne and Antonicia Moultrie, the 16-year-old daughter of team manager Anastacia Moultrie, both converted one of two free throws to come within ten, 44-34.

The lead stayed that way until the Dominican Republic went up 55-43 at the end of the third. In the fourth, using a couple of spurts, the Dominican Republic out-scored the Bahamas 26-15 to secure the deal.

Lightbourne, a high school sensation at Tallulah in Georgia, led the Bahamas’ attack with a game high 16 points, three assists and three steals; Britenique Harrison finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two block shots, while Valerie Nesbitt contributed 11 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals before fouling out.

Yohanna Morton and Cesarina Capellan both scored 14 points to lead the Dominican Republic.

The Bahamas will play the loser of the other half of the semi-finals between undefeated Cuba (3-0) and fourth placed Jamaica (0-3). The Bahamas lost 76-44 to Cuba in their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday before they won their final round robin game against Jamaica.