Man is killed by falling ramp at work

A MAN is dead after an industrial accident involving heavy equipment in Abaco on Friday.

Police said shortly before 11am, officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of an industrial accident at a heavy equipment company on Don McKay Blvd, Marsh Harbour.

Uniformed officers were dispatched to investigate.

“Initial reports revealed that an Hispanic male employee while working on a lowboy trailer, the folding metal ramp came loose and fell on him.

“As a result, he was assisted by other employees who removed the ramp off of him.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene and found no signs of life. The victim was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic via ambulance where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.”

This matter remains under active investigation, police said.