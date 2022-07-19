Gaither advances to 200m semis, Strachan injured

By BRENT STUBBS

One day after they both bowed out in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 metres on Sunday, Anthonique Strachan and Tynia Gaither returned yesterday to begin their campaign for a shot in the 200 in the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

But once again, there was some disappointment for the Bahamian crowd as Strachan, storming off the top of the curve in lane eight, hobbled to a halt with a left leg injury that didn’t allow her to complete the race.

Strachan, who was having a sensational season that was compared to her 2012 reign as the world junior champion, watched in pain as the rest of the field was led by Nigeria’s 19-year-old Favour Ofili with the victory in the second fastest qualifying time of 22.24.

Gaither, coming off her disqualification for a false start in the century, came out in the fourth of seven heats in lane eight to surge off the curve in the half-lap race to rally from fourth to surge and lean into third in 22.61 seconds to advance to the semi-final tomorrow with the 13th best time.

Her heat was won by American Tamara Clark in 22.27 with defending champion Dina Asher- Smith - the Briton came off that unforgettable spot in fourth place behind the first sweep of the 100m by the Jamaicans the night before - second in 22.56.

Leading the field of competitors through to the semi-finals was the 25-year-old Aminatou Seyni with a national record of 21.98 for Niger. American Abby Steiner, the collegian champion and record holder, opened her international campaign as the top American contender in third spot in 22.26.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still in a celebratory mood after winning her fifth World Championship title in securing the gold in the Jamaican sweep of the 100m, had the fourth fastest qualifying time of 22.28. Silver medallist Shericka Jackson sat in seventh in 22.33 with bronze medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10th in 22.41.

All three Jamaicans are on the verge of another showdown for an unprecedented match-up in both sprints in the same championships.

Gaither is scheduled to be back in action today when she contests the first of three heats of the semi-finals in lane eight again.

The 29-year-old Gaither will compete against Jackson who, in five, will be sandwiched between American Jenna Prandini in four and Switzerland’s world indoor 60 metre champion Mujinga Kambundji in six.

Gaither will have to feed off Jacinta Beecher.

The Australian is expected to chase her in lane seven.

The first two finishers in each of the three heats and the next two fastest finishers on time will book their ticket to the final on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the next Bahamian in action will be two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the semi-final of the 400m on Wednesday.

The runner-up from Doha in 2019 has drawn lane six in the first of three heats after she cruised through the first round on Sunday in the ninth fastest time in winning her heat in 51.10. The 28-year-old Miller-Uibo will have her 23-year-old American training partner Lynna Irby, who was a part of the Pure Athletics Track Club camp in the Bahamas in January, running on the side of her in lane seven.

Still waiting to compete this weekend will be the women’s 4 x 400m relay team.

Also, national record holder Devynne Charlton in the women’s 100m hurdles and Ken Mullings making his global debut in the decathlon.