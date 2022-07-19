Police hunt for gunman after late-night shooting

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a Saturday night shooting incident involving a 22-year-old man in Dorsette Alley.

According to reports, around 11.22pm, the victim was in the area of West Hill and Meeting Streets when he was approached and subsequently shot by an unknown man armed with a handgun.

The gunman reportedly fled the area on foot while his victim was taken to hospital, treated and then discharged.

Meanwhile, police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the person/s responsible for causing damage to a green Nissan Tida.

According to reports, sometime around 1.30am on Saturday, July 16, some unknown persons/s discharged gunshots in the area of a residence on Eighth Terrace, Centreville, damaging the vehicle.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist them with their investigations into this matter, to contact them at 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.