Special needs summer camp held at Beacon School

ABOUT 25 special children in Grand Bahama received much-needed therapeutic services during a special needs Summer Camp held at the Beacon School.

The three-week camp provided occupational and speech therapy services, thanks to a joint partnership between The City of Freeport Council, the Grand Bahama Downs Syndrome Society, and the Beacon School.

Wende Hanna, president of the Grand Bahama Down Syndrome Society, said the children had not received therapy services since 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic.

“The important thing about this camp is that we were able to provide therapy services for all the campers,” she said.

According to Mrs Hanna, three therapy groups were brought in, including Flamingo Lingo, a local speech therapist provider in GB; Paediatric Communication Services of Nassau; and Genius Soul, which operates both in Nassau and Grand Bahama.

She said that Colour Me Awesome and Go-To Mom assisted with speech therapy services.

“The last time we did the camp was in 2019 before Dorian and COVID. The campers did not have any dedicated therapy service due to the pandemic. And so, we did not want to go another year without being able to provide them with some level of services,” she explained.

“It has been an awesome experience for the campers. Even though it was only three weeks, it is a great tool in assisting parents about what their child is capable of.”

Mrs Hanna said that the therapy received was very beneficial.

She said that it could help them throughout the rest of the year and with developing an individual education programme for each child during the school year that their teachers can also implement.

“Most of the kids do not get therapy in school because it is not a part of their curriculum. Of course, the teachers do their best to assist with speech and mobility. But it is a struggle when you don’t have that specific therapy or knowledge base.”

Mrs Hanna said they also incorporated fun activities, such as dancing, and arts and crafts. She thanked Suzie Stuart and her local line dance group that came in and taught the kids the Cha Cha and the Electric Slide.

“It has been a great experience and we wished we could have had more kids, but we did the best we could,” she said.

Mrs Hanna extended special thanks to FTX Digital Markets for their donation early this year that jumpstarted the process. “It really went a long way to making this camp possible,” she said.

She also thanked the community for participating in the Virtual Buddy Walk that assisted with raising funds to hold the camp.

Frazette Gibson, Chief Councillor for the City of Freeport District Council, was pleased to partner with the GBDSS, and the Beacon School to host the Special Needs Camp this year.

She noted that the council contacted the Beacon School Principal about having the camp there at the school. She said they compensated all the instructors and purchased the camp supplies.

Mrs Gibson believes that therapy services should be provided year-round.

“We would like occupational therapists to come at least two days a week after school, starting in September. I am sure the Council would approve that, she said.

Clifton Francis, councillor for Pineridge, said the council has always been committed to helping special needs children.

“Many summer camps are taking place on the island, and we have always supported and hosted a camp for special students. I am pleased that this special needs camp is in Pineridge,” he said.

Letitia Campbell Parker, of Go-To Mom, and Colour Me Awesome, a non-profit autistic awareness foundation, said there was language speech assessment, screening, social communication sessions, and lots of interaction with the kids.

“It is about engagement and getting them involved socially with each other. We did categorisations such as who, what, where, and why. And there was problem-solving for the older kids,” she said. She said gameplay was also a big part of the process.

Licenced speech therapist Hannah Gilbert, of Flamingo Lingo, provided screening to identify areas of weaknesses and strengths.

“We were able to build upon their areas of strengths and assist them in areas where they needed more help,” she said.

Ms Gilbert said the kids also participated in building a volcano, and a nature trip to the farm across the street.

Jynda Bain, of the Beacon School, said they were happy that students receive specialty therapy services not provided at the school.

“We had speech and occupational therapists provide services at no cost to the parents. So, this was really good because our children received much-needed services that assisted them to communicate, and also with mobility for students in wheelchairs,” she said.