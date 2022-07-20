$30k of marijuana found in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police found $30,000 worth of illegal drugs in the Freeport area on Monday.

According to police reports, Drug Enforcement Unit officers discovered 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in a bag inside a dilapidated vehicle in the Caravel Beach area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that DEU officers, acting on intelligence, went to an abandoned building on Butterfish Court, Caravel Beach, shortly before 7pm.

While there, officers observed a group of men gathered around a dilapidated Gray 2000 Daihatsu jeep. As officers approached, the men fled the area on foot, it was reported.

ASP Rolle said that the officers gave chase, but the men escaped.

However, during a search of the vehicle, a black duffle bag was found, containing 26 vacuum-sealed packages and four round packages of suspected marijuana.

ASP Rolle said the suspected drugs were taken to the Drug Enforcement office for further investigation.