Woman ‘drowned’ in submerged golf cart

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating an apparent drowning of a 38-year-old woman in western New Providence on Monday.

Preliminary reports state that the Bacardi Road woman was operating a golf cart when the incident occurred.

In a video circulating on social media the golf cart is seen submerged in water and EMS personnel were attempting to assist the victim in the background.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS personnel, where she later died of her injuries, police said.

Investigations are continuing.