$12,000 renovation for Saunders Beach park

BAHAMAS Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority is undertaking several renovation projects to revitalise local parks in New Providence.

During a press conference yesterday, executive chairman McKell Bonaby, who is also the MP for Mount Moriah, said first on the authority’s agenda is Saunders Beach park.

He said officials have received many complaints about the park’s playground and hope to have renovations fully completed either later this week or early next week.

“We are at Saunders Beach Park and the playground, it’s been an issue for quite some time,” Mr Bonaby told reporters yesterday.

“From September, we had individuals complaining about the park. Currently, we have our budget in place now and so this is one of the areas that we’re working on to renovate.



“We’re completely renovating the entire playground. That’s something that we’re committed to and that’s something that we’re going to continue throughout the commonwealth.”

He estimated the cost to repair the park to be around $11,000 to $12,000.

“It’s an essential public service that we’re doing and it’s important for families to be able to come out and have a safe place to be able to enjoy green spaces and it’s something very serious. We have to make sure that it’s recreational activities for families,” Mr Bonamy said.

“We have a beautiful beach here on Saunders Beach. We have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and this is why this beach in particular has so much ire from the public when it’s not being up kept.

“So, we want the public to know that this government and this parks and beaches (authority) is committed to ensuring that all of the parks and all of the beaches are well maintained.”

According to the executive chairman, assessments are now underway of several other parks on the island.

“What we have discovered from some of our assessments is, and as you drive around and you’re a Bahamian, you can see the parks are in dire state of repairs from Carmichael to Golden Gates to Mount Moriah and all over,” he continued.

“And so, we don’t want to politicise the issue, so we’re just focused on the work and it’s something that we’re going to continue doing throughout, but it’s extensive, I’ll say that.”

He said the price tag for the rejuvenation of public parks on the island will likely be “in the millions”.