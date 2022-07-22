Man charged with possession of firearm, ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $7,000 bail in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday on firearm and ammunition charges.

Artheo Culmer, 21, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On July 20 in New Providence Culmer was allegedly found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol (s/n: ABM285546). The accused was also found with an additional five unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition. In court the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Barr had no objections to Culmer’s bail as the accused had no previous charges.

As such the Magistrate set the accused’s bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties.

Culmer’s trial in the matter is scheduled for October 3.