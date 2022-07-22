Man charged with unlawful sex

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-YEAR-OLD male was charged in Magistrate’s Court on Friday with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Shawn Ferrier, 18, represented by Attorney Ian Cargill, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Between June 1 and June 30 in New Providence Ferrier is accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old girl twice in that timeframe. The accused is further accused of sleeping with the same teenager again on July 18 by which time she had turned 15.

Due to the nature of the offence, Ferrier was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his case would proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Although the accused was denied bail that day, he was told of his right to apply for bail through the Supreme Court, where his trial will be held.

Until bail is granted Ferrier will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Ferrier is expected to be served his VBI on October 3.