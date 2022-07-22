TEACHERS’ TURN FOR ULTIMATUM: Govt given just days to break deadlock in long-running dispute

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers has delivered a seven-day ultimatum for the government to sign off on a full industrial agreement that will benefit the more than 3,000 members of the union.

Should the time elapse without movement, BUT president Belinda Wilson said there are several options at their disposal.

While speaking following an unrelated press conference at the Ministry of Education, Mrs Wilson was asked for an update on salary increases for educators.

“You’ve spoken about the incremental increase; however we’ve been at the bargaining table from the 25th of May 2019 and as recently as this morning I would have communicated with the lead negotiator for the government giving them seven days for us to sign off on a full agreement,” she said.

“I believe that we have exhausted the time. We have exchanged counter proposals eight times. We have been in hundreds of hours of meetings, and we are now ready to sign off on a full proposal so that teachers can receive the much needed salary increases (and) benefits that they are so worthy of.

“We’ve given the government seven days to sign off on a full industrial agreement with Bahamas Union of Teachers that will cover our 3,000 plus members from Grand Bahama to Inagua.

“Barring that, well we know that we have several options and when the time arises we will execute our options.”

During his 2022/2023 budget presentation in May, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Parliament that salary increases were planned for teachers, adding that both educators and nurses were to receive retention bonuses.

However, the BUT president said that month the union will hold off on industrial action for one week, after revealing that members have twice rejected counter proposals from the government as it relates to salaries for members.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wilson gave her opinion on the announcement that CCTV cameras will be installed in schools.

On Wednesday in the House of Assembly, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said her ministry was reviewing proposals on the placement of the video equipment.

Mrs Wilson said she heard the minister’s announcement, but the BUT does not have any documentation that speaks to the proposal.

“However, any tool that can be used to enhance safety and security on school campuses are welcomed,” she said. “So, I await the written documentation for the comprehensive implementation of CCTVs in schools. I await the written information as to how it will be rolled out.”

Asked if this move will affect the atmosphere of learning, the union president replied: “When you speak about placing CCTV or cameras, you have to also look at what spaces are you going to place it in because you cannot intrude and impede on someone’s personal space. So, that’s why I said I await the documentation from the minister as to how they will implement the installation of CC television on school campuses.”