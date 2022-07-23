GOLD FOR SHAUNAE: Miller-Uibo wins 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Photo Gallery Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins gold Scenes from Shaunae Miller-Uibo's gold medal-winning race in the women's 400m at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (AP photos)

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian sensation Shaunae Miller-Uibo added the 2022 World Athletics Championships 400 metre title to her glittering collection of global medals on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Running out of lane three, 28-year-old Miller-Uibo ran the perfect race with a world leading time of 49.11 seconds.

She surged ahead on the back stretch and was in control of the race coming through the first 200m as she made up the stagger on Dominican Republic’s 21-year-old Fiordaliza Cofil in lane four.

Her only threat left was Dominican Republic’s world leader Marileidy Paulino in lane six, but by the time Miller-Uibo maneuvered off the final curve, she was in complete control, and she switched into another gear on the home stretch to separate herself from the rest of the field.

Paulino, who handed Miller-Uibo her only defeat this season at the Ooredoo Doha Meeting on May 13, exerted some of the energy that had her listed as the world No 1 contender. She stormed back down the home stretch for second in 49.60, while Sada Williams of Barbados clocked a national record of 49.75 for the bronze.

But the night belonged to Miller-Uibo, who was greeted by her husband Maicel Uibo of Estonia and her mother May Miller, who got to drape her with the Bahamian flag, as the nation continued its streak of winning at least one medal at every championship since 2012.

Miller-Uibo, coming off her World Indoor title in Belgrade, Serbia on March 13, has now won every global medal in the 400m, adding to her back-to-back Olympic crowns in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the world junior championship title in Moncton, Canada on July 22, 2010 and the world youth championship title in 51.84 in Lille, France on July 8, 2011.

Miller-Uibo has indicated that this was going to be her final 400m at a major international meet as she intends to try to achieve some more historic performances in the 200m.

Paulino, 24, beat Miller-Uibo on May 13 when she won in 51.20, with Miller-Uibo in third place in 51.48 at the Ooredoo Doha Meeting. Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica was second in 51.69.

But at the delayed Olympics last year, Miller-Uibo won with 46.36 – Paulino once again playing second fiddle with the silver in 49.20.

On Saturday, Devynne Charlton, coming off her first global medal with a silver at the World Indoors, qualified from the 100 metres hurdles heats.

The Bahamian national record holder finished second in heat two to qualify for Sunday's semifinal with a time of 0:12.69 – the seventh fastest in the heats.

Also competing on Saturday is Ken Mullings as he makes history as the first Bahamian entered in the men’s multiple 10-event decathlon. The event will conclude on Sunday.

The women’s 4 x 400m team was scheduled to run in the second of two heats on Saturday, but the team withdrew.

In addition to Miller-Uibo getting on the podium for her medal presentation at the end of Friday night’s competition, World Athletics’ Council Member Mike Sands, the NACAC president, presented the medals after the men’s 400m to American gold medallist Michael Normal (44.29), Grenada’s silver medallist Kirani James (44.48) and Great Britain’s bronze medallist Michael Hudson-Smith (44.66).