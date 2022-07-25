SO DESPERATE: 17 die with eight missing and 25 rescued in smuggling tragedy, two Bahamians in police custody

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamian men are in police custody after 17 suspected Haitian migrants, including a minor, died when their boat capsized in rough seas early yesterday morning during a suspected “human smuggling operation”.

Police said the ill-fated vessel – a twin engine speed boat - was carrying somewhere between 50 to 60 passengers when it left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1am on Sunday.

Officials suspect the boat was headed to Miami, Florida.

However, the trip took a turn for the worse after the vessel overturned just seven miles off New Providence - near Blackbeard’s Cay, resulting in the deaths of nearly 20 of the people on board.

While conducting search and recovery efforts, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force found 17 bodies – including 15 women, one man and a girl believed to be four or five years of age - near the boat’s hull.

Twenty-five people, including two Bahamian men, were also rescued following the accident, while officials believe eight people or more are still missing. It was a heartbreaking scene at the RBDF’s base on East Bay Street, where both survivors and the deceased were taken in the aftermath of the boat tragedy.

The Tribune witnessed numerous wrapped bodies being transferred into several funeral hearses before being driven away.

The tragic incident later prompted officials to hold an emergency press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday afternoon.

Among those in attendance included Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell, Attorney General and Acting Health Minister Ryan Pinder and Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Prime Minister Davis described the incident as a “tragedy at sea,” saying a multi-agency investigation has been launched to determine exactly what happened.

“My government since coming to office has continuously warned against these treacherous voyages,” he said. “We have increased surveillance on land and sea and have intensified patrols. We take this opportunity to strongly condemn the organisation of smuggling operations which risk human life and compromise national security.

“Those found to be involved will face prosecution.”

The prime minister also said while he understood the situation many migrants face, they should still not put their lives at risk and refrain from considering such voyages.

For his part, Commissioner Fernander said police continue to be on high alert for people involved in human smuggling operations, adding the two men in custody following the boating tragedy have been known to officers “for various offences.”

He could not confirm whether the two had been arrested for human smuggling in the past, but noted they were assisting police in their investigations.

As for the costs of the ill-fated trip, immigration officials said survivors told them that they paid between $3,000 to $8,000 for the voyage.

“Twenty persons have been turned over to immigration,” Mr Bell said yesterday. “They are at the detention centre.”

The remaining survivors were said to be in hospital at last report after suffering from symptoms associated with nearly drowning.

Mr Bell added: “As the commissioner indicated, interviews have commenced and as I’m advised by the director, those persons have indicated that they would’ve paid somewhere between three and eight thousand dollars for this fateful voyage and so we anticipate that that information would be turned over to police.”

Mr Pinder added that officials will wait to see the final report of police investigations to determine the next course of legal action.

“To the extent that those investigations reveal criminal culpability, there will be no resistance from the government of The Bahamas in bringing the necessary criminal actions and criminal enforcement actions against those who are deserving for so,” Mr Pinder said.

Sunday’s tragedy also elicited condolences from government officials, opposition members and the wider Bahamian public.

In a statement, Free National Movement leader, Michael Pintard said: “Our prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured. It is difficult to fully grasp the suffering experienced by so many who embark on a perilous journey in search of a better life and then to experience the horror we saw unfold.”

“We are resolute in opposition to any form of human smuggling and support swift and deliberate justice for victims and punishment for any perpetrators.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the tragedy or who suspect their loved one was involved to contact them.

Government officials are also communicating with Haitian community leaders to help identify the deceased.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are said to be continuing.