Store owner tied up by robbers

A WOMAN foodstore owner was forced into her vehicle and driven to a bushy area in the Coral Harbour area where she was tied up, forced to sign a cheque and robbed.

The incident happened on Friday shortly before 9am at the store in western New Providence when two men, both armed with handguns, approached the woman as she attempted to open her business.

The men reportedly forced the woman back into her vehicle and drove her to a bushy area on Coral Harbour Road, where they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash, forced her to sign a cheque and subsequently tied her with tape.

The woman was able to untie herself and subsequently reported the matter to police.

Later, at around 11am, police arrested a 23-year-old woman while she attempted to cash the cheque at a banking institution in southwestern New Providence. Police said they are continuing to search for the two men connected to the incident.

In another incident, police said a male business owner was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by two armed men at around 1pm. They fled the scene in a black Chevrolet SUV LP# AT9753.

Police arrested a man, of Fleming Street, in connection with the incident shortly after 2 pm in the area of Rosedale and Mackey Streets.

Active police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men responsible for robbing a man of his iPhone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2am on Thursday, July 21, at a home in western New Providence.

According to reports, the victim was with a female friend at an apartment on Sherman Avenue when he was approached and subsequently robbed by two men who were armed with handguns.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist in locating the suspects to contact police at 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.

Police said they also recovered a stolen blue 2008 Nissan Fuga which was reported stolen on Monday, July 4,2022.

The car was found on July 21 at Burial Ground Corner. No arrests have been made in this matter, police said.