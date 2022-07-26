For Tamara, giving up is no option

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER-of-three who is battling stage four breast cancer has appealed for financial help to cover the cost of medical bills.

Before finding out her diagnosis in January 2020, a vibrant Tamara Smith said she enjoyed life to the full.

However, with cancer now ravaging her body, it has become more challenging for her to do the things she loves.

“In the beginning part, it was kind of easier to be honest with you,” she told The Tribune. “It’s just this last relapse has been a little harder dealing with it.”

As a former straw market vendor and owner of Island Queen Boutique, she is determined to fight, saying giving up is not an option.

“Treatment at this time is very difficult. I had a port in before that I got treatment in, but I had to take that out because it got infected, so I don’t have that anymore. I recently had something that they call a PICC line injected, but that got infected after two weeks so that had to come out.”

Despite the difficulties she has faced with treatment, Ms Smith remains optimistic.

After her trial-and-error treatments, Ms Smith recently found out that she was anaemic, which led to her blood levels dropping.

“My blood levels dropped to three - normally your blood count should be up to 12,” she said.

With one of the rarest types of blood, AB-, with a form of Rh negative, Ms Smith said she was recently hospitalised as she was awaiting a blood transfusion.

“I was in the hospital waiting on blood, because again leave it to me to have the rarest kind of blood. So, that means only certain kinds of blood I could accept. I been in the hospital for a week waiting for it. I got one pint so far.”

She explained her fight against cancer has also affected her family both emotionally and financially as she has not been able to work for quite some time.

“Cancer is very difficult to deal with, not just on the patient, but on the family members, friends and people surrounding.”

Ms Smith currently has a GoFundMe: gofund.me/3aa7636e - to get assistance from members of the public and is grateful for the assistance she has received thus far.