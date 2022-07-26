Tragedy ‘a long-term issue’

By JADE RUSSELL

SENATOR Darren Henfield said yesterday Sunday’s tragedy is just another example of a long-term issue that needs to be addressed.

Mr Henfield said that these incidences in which an untold number of Haitian migrants have perished over the years highlights the plight of the Haitian people and their hopes of a better future that continues to fade.

The senator stressed that persons should not encourage others to take such risks on these ill-fated trips because they often end in tragedy.

“This has been a long-standing problem of which I think the Prime Minister is absolutely correct. The Bahamas is in no position to absorb great numbers of migrants. In, fact I believe the international community has to do much more.”

The senator explained that Haiti can be categorised as a “failed state”. It is the most impoverished country in our region and people will continue to leave Haiti to find a better life, he noted.

“Unless we can give them reasons as labourers of the international community to stay there’s no reason why Haitian migrants can’t come into The Bahamas through a regularised fashion by a regular work permit, stay for a period of time and then go home. And give others the opportunity to do so.”

The senator explained that Haiti is a peculiar place, that first needs to restore law and order. There has to be a return to normalcy and governance since the death of Jovenal Moise, the former Haitian president who was assassinated, Mr Henfield added.