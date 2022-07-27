CHILD SHOT DEAD IN NIGHT OF MAYHEM: Boy victim of third shooting within six hours

A CHILD was killed in a shooting incident last night – one of three incidents that claimed the life of at least one other man.

Police had not released further details of the incidents last night – but officers reported that the child was shot in Fleming Street, at about 10pm. The child was taken to hospital, but police reported that he had succumbed to his injuries.

No identification was made by police, but social media users paid tribute to a boy named Kenton and posted pictures of him after the shooting.

This shooting followed another double shooting in Yellow Elder Gardens, again at about 10pm. No details of injuries were available late last night.

This was the third shooting within hours – after another man was shot at about 5.25pm at West and South Streets. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle but later died of his wounds.

Police had no further details available in any of these incidents at the time of going to press.