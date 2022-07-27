CHILD SHOT DEAD IN NIGHT OF MAYHEM: Boy victim of third shooting within six hours

A CHILD was killed in a shooting incident last night – one of three incidents that claimed the life of at least one other man.
Police had not released further details of the incidents last night – but officers reported that the child was shot in Fleming Street, at about 10pm. The child was taken to hospital, but police reported that he had succumbed to his injuries.
No identification was made by police, but social media users paid tribute to a boy named Kenton and posted pictures of him after the shooting.
This shooting followed another double shooting in Yellow Elder Gardens, again at about 10pm. No details of injuries were available late last night.
This was the third shooting within hours – after another man was shot at about 5.25pm at West and South Streets. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle but later died of his wounds.
Police had no further details available in any of these incidents at the time of going to press.
Comments
tribanon 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Don't expect to get the truth about the killing of this young boy from cruel Davis's buddy, the teary-eyed incompetent Commissioner Fernander.
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Incompetent pretty much sums up the entire police force.
Cobalt 4 hours, 1 minute ago
What does the police have to do with one individual turning a gun or a knife on another individual? How about blaming the individual for a change. Stop blaming police and government officials for the actions of others! Blame the perpetrators!
tribanon 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Unfortunately, our incompetent police officials are well known to botch-up the evidence gathering process and all too frequently fail to make an appearance in court as if deliberately seeking to achieve a desired acquittal outcome for the charged criminal.
Cobalt 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Why do you always tend to blame politicians and police for our high crime rate? Crime is a social problem inwhich much of the blame rests with the general public residing in the Bahamas. We the people are responsible for crime, not the government! Citizens of the Bahamas have a duty and responsibility to obey the law. Police officers and government leaders can only operate in retrospect to criminal activity by arresting, prosecuting and convicting criminals.
Put the blame where it belongs!! We the people are responsible for crime!!
DDK 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Bahamas governments ARE a social problem. Put blame where it belongs.
tribanon 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Rampant out-of-control crime in a nation typically results from decades of unchecked government corruption by members of an elitist political ruling class who favour political power and the accumulation of great personal wealth at the expense of sound economic and social policies for the benefit of the citizenry. That's just a simple fact, but you're certainly entitled to whatever views you may hold about the bigger picture behind our country's dire violent crime situation.
K4C 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Vigilantism is in your midst,
JokeyJack 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
New World Order - population control. Shut down the food and fuel supply and they will go crazy and kill each other.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID