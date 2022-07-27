Darville claims COVID vaccine uptake is now increasing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE a noted drop in vaccination rates over the last several months, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said preliminary data suggests vaccine uptake is now increasing in the country.

“Preliminary reports from our vaccination committees indicated that we are seeing some increased uptake,” Dr Darville said ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. “I’m pleased at what we are seeing at the Mall of Marathon. We’re putting together a new site in Grand Bahama.

“The site of the final location, I think has been agreed to and very soon we will be able to start administering vaccines at that location as well. Meanwhile, at all of our polyclinics, including Grand Bahama, we are administering vaccines. We intend to do it for the paediatric vaccine as well.”

More than 169,000 people in The Bahamas have been fully vaccinated against the disease since the start of the government’s vaccination programme last March.

Only people age 12 and older have been eligible for doses; however, children aged 5 to 11 years will now be able to have access to COVID-19 vaccines thanks to a donation of 24,000 paediatric doses from France.

The doses – which were facilitated through the COVAX facility - arrived in the country over the weekend.

The government is expected to start administering the child vaccines tomorrow.

“As far as administration, I think Dr Gina Archer, as well as the nurses responsible for the vaccination programme indicated that we intend, if I’m not mistaken to start vaccination as early as this week,” Dr Darville said.

“We’re excited to have the vaccines in country and once again, all vaccines are voluntary and because it’s a paediatric group. We have the paediatricians as well as our tertiary facilities involved in the administration of the vaccine. School is closed now, but a strategy is in place to be able to vaccinate our children with supervision of guardian or parent on the school campuses and so that has been processed and worked out as we speak, but, hopefully, we will start vaccinations as early as this week for those who are interested in receiving the vaccine.”

Dr Darville said additional details on the vaccine rollout for children on the Family Islands will be announced at a later date.

“I think by next week, we will be able to give you a schedule for what we plan to do in the Family Islands but this week, we are going to start in New Providence just to roll it out and iron out the kinks and put the schedule in place,” the health minister added.