Woman denies harbouring

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN resident of Grand Bahama was charged in a Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday with harbouring a criminal.

Lynette Pinder, 36, of Yorkshire Drive, South Bahamia, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two. She was not represented by counsel and pleaded not guilty.

Pinder was granted $4,000 bail with one surety. The case was adjourned to September 9.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Freeport man was charged with possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Antonio Johnson, of Beaconsfield, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown in Court Four (Eight Mile Rock) charged with one count of possession of an unlicenced firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

Johnson pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Brown granted the accused $8,000 bail. The case was adjourned to October 5.