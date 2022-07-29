BELINDA DRAWS A LINE IN THE SAND: Union leader sets date for teachers to launch action

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

BELINDA Wilson has told teachers to get ready to take industrial action on August 22, insisting the government has had ample time to bring closure to matters of concern for educators.

The announcement came yesterday, on what was the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the government last Thursday.

“I’m asking you to get ready, get ready, get ready for action on Monday, August 22, 2022, the first day of school,” the Bahamas Union of Teachers president said in a recording disseminated to the membership.

Mrs Wilson explained that while she had been in constant contact with the lead negotiator every day since last week, there were a few articles of their expired industrial agreement that had caused an impasse.

“There are a few articles that we have not agreed on and one in particular that is causing an impasse,” she said. “I’m certain that the union is following the law in this matter and is unable to agree on this article, which violates the law and also violates your rights as a teacher and as an employee in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“As for the financial package inclusive of the salary increases lump sum payments and other benefits,

I am still awaiting the government’s final position.

“Also based on information received they have been in discussions with the Ministry of Finance over the last few days up to yesterday.”

In June, union members voted unanimously to take industrial action. However, none was taken because consideration was given to internal exams, external exams and report cards.

“Well you have worked over time and ensured examinations were held and the report cards were completed,” she further told teachers.

“Be advised that I will not be signing any subpar, incomplete or partial industrial agreement.

“I will sign off on the financial proposal and the full industrial agreement that you the members voted for us to accept and for me to sign off on.

“I am saying to you today that the government has had ample notice. They’ve had sufficient time for us to conclude and sign off on a full agreement.

“So, I’m asking you to get ready, get ready, get ready for action. On Monday, August 22, 2022, the first day of school you will receive further information and instruction on the industrial action that we will be taking.”