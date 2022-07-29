Man expected to be charged next week in connection with four-year-old's death

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said a man is expected to be charged early next week in connection with the death of four-year-old Kenton Seymour Jr.

“I’m happy to say this morning that we have an individual who is in custody and he is expected to be charged early next week,” Commissioner Fernander said in an update at the Office of the Prime Minister Friday. “Investigators are still on the ground and we are moving forward and swiftly with respect to that.”

He also provided updates on two other shooting incidents.

“Also the matter at Peter Street happened just a week and half or so (ago) we also have an adult male in custody who is assisting with the investigation.

“He too should be charged next week and the third matter which occurred at Pinewood Gardens where the individual who was shot was shot by his partner. One of the individuals in that turned themselves in.

“This is after information was put on the ground with respect to the individuals and he turned himself in so he is also assisting with that investigation and it’s closed.

“I want to say that we want to prevent these matters from happening. So, we are aggressively on the ground working with our law enforcement partners.”

The child was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday as his mother held him in her lap inside their vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.