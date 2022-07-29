Pair accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN and a man were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of robbing another woman at gunpoint, with the female defendant also charged with trying to cash a fraudulent $3,000 cheque.

Danella Knowles, 24, represented by Attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazer, alongside co-accused Mark Rolle. Jr, 24, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on shared charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Ms Knowles also faced four additional charges of receiving, attempted fraud by false pretences, uttering a forged document and possession of a forged document.

On July 22 in New Providence, the defendants were accused of conspiring to and proceeding to rob Vashti Glinton with a handgun. During this incident, the two reportedly stole Ms Glinton’s $12,000 Ford F-150 Triton XLT vehicle, $700 in cash and a cheque valued at $3,000.

Later that same day, Knowles is said to have attempted to fraudulently cash this same $3,000 cheque at CIBC FirstCaribbean bank on Carmichael Road, knowing it not to be genuine.

While the armed robbery and conspiracy to armed robbery charges are indictable offences that will proceed before the Supreme Court, Knowles elected to also have her remaining charges tried before that court as well.

Both defendants were informed that they were not required to enter a plea, and their case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Although Knowles was granted $5,000 bail with one surety for the fraud charges, she, along with Rolle, will have to apply to the Supreme Court for bail for the remainder of their charges. Until bail is granted, both defendants will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before being taken back into custody, Ms Knowles was allowed a brief moment with her mother.

The defendants are expected to be served their VBIs on October 4.