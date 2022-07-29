Police find drugs in Grand Bahama operations

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama police discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in the Pinder’s Point area this week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit went to an area in Pinder’s Point where they saw a group of men through a track road.

He said the men fled the area after seeing the officers.

Police searched the area and found a brown paper bag hidden behind an old television.

ASP Rolle said the bag contained 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of $1,500.

There was no arrest, and investigations are continuing.

OPERATION EVENING STRIKE

Police launched two joint operations that resulted in the arrests of four men and one woman following the discovery of dangerous drugs at two residences in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

ASP Rolle reported that shortly after 9pm a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, Mobile Patrol Unit, Intelligence Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, and K-9 unit, K-9’s Barco and Aries, executed a search warrant on a residence situated on George Mack Way, Mack Town.

When police arrived, a man sitting at the entrance of the residence fled. ASP Rolle said that another man identified as the owner was shown the warrant.

He said police found suspected marijuana in a bedroom drawer.

Mr Rolle said that K-9 Barco also searched a derelict building on the same premises. A brown box, containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana, was also found. He said two men were arrested and taken into police custody.

ASP Rolle said the suspected marijuana weighed in at 1.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1,500.00.

In the second incident, the team executed a search warrant shortly before 10pm at a residence situated on Williams Way. While searching the kitchen, officers discovered a clear plastic bag with a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Mr Rolle said two men and a woman were arrested and taken into police custody.

He said investigations are continuing into both matters.