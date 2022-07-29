Pregnant woman was among boating tragedy victims

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A pregnant woman was among the victims of the recent boating tragedy that left 17 Haitians migrants dead.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander made the revelation during the OPM’s weekly press briefing on Friday, saying that during the autopsy the pathologist discovered that one of the women was pregnant.

The Commissioner also said that two of the men suspected of being involved in the smuggling operation last Sunday are reportedly from the Family Islands – one from Exuma and the other from Abaco.

Mr Fernander added: “As I indicated, some of the victims had come in from the various Family Islands, so you could see that connection in there.”

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, and more individuals are believed to have been involved based on the police investigation.

“It had to be some safe houses and then, where the destination was, somebody on the receiving end,” Mr Fernander said. “So, this investigation is continuous – very much alive. And, as I indicated, our US partners are working closely with us.

“So, I want to take this opportunity to commend all of our law enforcement partners who assisted with this investigation. You have the Defence Force, you have immigration, and then you also have the medical team from PMH. With us presently we have the representative from the embassy of the Haitian community,” Commissioner Fernander said.

The Commissioner also noted that two pastors have assisted the police in the identification process of the victims.

“As we speak, they're at CID and the investigators are mobilising to make this happen to see if we could officially identify some of the deceased persons with respect to this matter. So, this is what's coming together with law enforcement agencies and working in partnership.”

Meanwhile, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Captain Glenn McPhee, who also was present at the OPM briefing, disclosed that search and recovery efforts have been suspended.

“However, all of our assets remain on routine patrol to canvass those areas,” Captain McPhee noted. “Just in case for the option that we can reactivate our full-scale search and rescue or recovery efforts, If any detail is favourable to such reactivation.”

During the briefing, Chargé de Affairs at the Haitian Embassy Anthony Pierre Brutus said the Haitian government would be covering the funeral expenses for the 17 Haitian migrants who died in the incident.

The funerals are reported to be taking place in Nassau.

When asked if any efforts are being made by the embassy to discourage illegal migration, Mr Brutus responded: “At the embassy we cannot discourage anyone, but we can ask them to apply for a visa.”

He explained that through that process the Bahamas government will select who will be permitted to come into its country.

He said that the only way Haitian nationals can be discouraged to travel illegally is for there to be a stronger visa system for the public. He said that would be a way for the Bahamas and Haiti to have a better relationship.

Additionally, the Public Hospitals Authority's Acting Managing Director, Aubynette Rolle, said that five out of the 17 deceased have been identified – one male, a one-year-old toddler, a 13-year-old girl, and two women.

She also reported that three individuals who were being treated for near drowning have been discharged to the immigration department.