Davante Carey breaks his national record at Commonwealth Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BIRMINGHAM, England: In a national record breaking performance in the men’s 50 metre backstroke on Sunday, Davante Carey became the second Bahamian to advance to a semi-final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But, like co-national flag carrier Lily Higgs, who fell short in her second swim back in the women’s 50m breaststroke on Saturday, Carey could only muster an eighth place finish in his second swim in the evening session for 16th place overall in 25.98 seconds.

Earlier in the day at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, Carey emerged out of the heats with the 16th and final spot in the semi-finals in 25.88 to break his own national record that he established at the Bahamas Aquatics’ National Championships a few weeks ago at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex.

“It was a great race. It was a little faster than I swam at Nationals so I’m really happy with that,” Carey said. “Sometimes, it just takes that one swim to get on a roll. I was hoping to swim a lot faster, but I’m happy with my PB (personal best).”

Also in the event was Lamar Taylor, who won his heat in 26.12 for 20th place overall.

“I felt good. I knew I was walking into that heat with the fastest time, but that doesn’t mean anything. Anyone could win the race,” Taylor said. “I just had to stay focus and swim my own race and try to get back for the semi-final.”

He didn’t het back for the semis, but Taylor was back in another event where he placed third in his heat of the men’s 100m freestyle for 23rd overall.

“It was a little off my best time, but it was still a pretty good swim,” Taylor said. “I really felt it my last 50m when my arm started to give up, but it was still a pretty good swim.”

Two other Bahamians also competed on Sunday, but neither got out of their heats.

Katelyn Cabral was fourth in her heat of the women’s 50m butterfly in 29.58 for 34th overall.

“It was my only race of the day so I was focusing on it all night,” Cabral said. “I went in it with a good mindset to be aggressive and that was what I did,” she stated. “It wasn’t the time I expected, but I think I left it all in the pool, so that’s all I could ask for.”

And Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson had to settle for seventh in her heat of the women’s 200m breaststroke in 2:51.09 for 13th overall. Still she was quitter pleased with the effort.

“I’m pretty happy with the time, considering my training was predominantly freestyle,” she said. “I’m happy to see that I’m still able to put up a pretty good time. I’m, happy that I was able to compete for the country and still finish strong.”

The quest for the first finalist and possible a medal will continue on Monday with a number of Bahamians will be back in action, including Cabral in the women’s 200m backstroke; Izaak Bastian and Luke-Kennedy Thompson, both in the men’s 50m breaststroke; Rhanishka Gibbs in the women’s 100m freestyle; Davante Carey in the men’s 100m butterfly and both Lilly Higgs and Gibbs in the women’s 100m breaststroke.