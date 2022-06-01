Flooded Streets - And More Rain On Way

TORRENTIAL rains are on the horizon bringing most of us a wet holiday weekend.

Driving the gloomy weather are the remnants of Hurricane Agatha which are moving north east towards Florida and The Bahamas.

Chief Meteorological Officer Kaylianda Ward-Forbes told The Tribune yesterday the hurricane was degraded to a tropical depression.

“There was a hurricane just to the southeast of Mexico,” she said. “It has moved on shore and… the remnants of that is moving in waters closer to the Caribbean Sea and that is expected to develop into low pressure area late Thursday into early Friday.

“That system is expected to move either across the northwest Bahamas or southern Florida, but regardless of where it moves, we will get a portion of the unsettled weather associated with that. So from Friday into early Sunday we’re looking at having basically mostly cloudy to overcast skies with on-and off showers and thunderstorms.

“Most of the shower activity, based on what the models are showing, will affect the northwest Bahamas which includes Andros, Eleuthera, New Providence and then further north you have Grand Bahama, Bimini, the Berry Islands and Abaco.”

She added some of it may spill over into the central Bahamas, the Exumas, and Cat Island area, but the southeast Bahamas would “basically be the driest portion” for the weekend.

However, it appears not to be so gloomy on Whit Monday.

“If the system forms and moves over, we’re looking at clearing conditions on Sunday evening. Monday is supposed to be much better,” Ward-Forbes explained.