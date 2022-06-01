Former Senator On Sex Offence Charge

A FORMER SENATOR was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with indecently assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Trevor Whylly, 63, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of indecent assault.

On May 27 in New Providence, the youngster accused Whylly, a teacher at his school, of approaching him in the school bathroom.

There, the accused allegedly hugged the 12-year-old boy and kissed him on the neck.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. As there was no objections, Whylly was granted $4,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Although the Chief Magistrate had initially ordered the accused to report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Tuesday, his attorney, Devard Francis, successfully argued that Whylly’s strong ties to the nation would prevent him from leaving.

As a result Whylly is only expected to report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station by 6pm on the 20th day of every month. While on bail Whylly is not to have any contact with his accuser.

Trial for this matter is set for December 16.