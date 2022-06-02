Pupils Stabbed In School Fight

TWO students were stabbed during an argument on the AF Adderley Junior High School campus.

Superintendent Audley Peters yesterday confirmed the incident happened on Tuesday.

“Two students were injured. They were taken to the hospital and subsequently they were taken to the station to be interviewed. Charges are pending to determine who’s at fault,” he told The Tribune.

Asked about the seriousness of the injuries, Supt Peters replied: “From what I understand, they were treated and discharged.”

In March, a 13-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in the wake of another school incident. Police were later stationed at some school campuses after the attack, among them CH Reeves Junior High, Government High School, RM Bailey Senior High, CC Sweeting Senior High, CV Bethel Senior High School and Doris Johnson Senior High.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe had said earlier that he is prepared to station police officers within schools to strengthen safety.

In April the Royal Bahamas Police Force and education officials held a special forum at the school to caution students about the dangers of gangs and violence.