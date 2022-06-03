Nib Reserves Forecast To 'Decline Sharply'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister said reserves at the National Insurance Board (NIB) are forecasted to “decline sharply” in the next few years and called for a contribution rate increase of 2 percent.

Myles Laroda, State Minister with responsibility for NIB, said during the budget debate on Thursday that the board had increased its revenues by $25m as the economy began to grow and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown.

He also said: “The road to recovery continues. And if we are able to keep our economy open, we expect 2022 revenue to be just short of pre-pandemic levels. The realisation of this is highly dependent on the COVID 19.”

COVID-19 put a $150m dent in the board’s funds in 2020 due to unemployment assistance, but it still has assets of $1.5bn. Mr Laroda warned, however, that reserves are expected to “decline sharply” in the next few years.

Urging for reforms at NIB, Mr Laroda said that one of the key reforms that must take place at the board is an “increase to the contribution rate.”

This increase would allow for the board to increase revenue to head off any severe weakening of its reserves. However, the government has decided that it “will not visit” an increase in the contribution rate until more workers are put on the payroll and the private sector is able to absorb the increase.

The number of people paying into the contribution scheme is decreasing with the number of people being paid out of the fund increasing, thus an increase in the rate of 1.5 percent to 2 percent of the current rate is necessary. “With subsequent increases every two years for a period is being considered. NIB is 8.8 percent contribution rate has remained unchanged since the inception of the NIB programme in 1974. With the first and only increase of 1 percent being made in 2010 with the inclusion of the unemployment benefit,” Mr Laroda added.

Mr Laroda also said: “Demographic trends in the 11th actuarial report indicate low fertility and mortality rates with steady migration. In a Social Security system, where contributors and employees pay to the fund’s pension benefits women having fewer children coupled with an aging population means that there are less individuals to meet the benefit demands of the scheme.”