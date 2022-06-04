Grand Bahama Airport Closed Due To Tropical Cyclone Winds

Grand Bahama Airport will be closed immediately due to winds associated with the tropical cyclone moving over Florida on Saturday.
A statement from Minister Ginger Moxey’s Office said: “Good morning. The Minister’s Office has been advised by the Airport Authority to communicate that due to increasing speed of winds associated with tropical cyclone, Grand Bahama Airport will be closed IMMEDIATELY. Further updates will be given on its reopening tomorrow after necessary assessments are conducted.”
