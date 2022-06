Potential Tropical Cyclone One – Saturday Morning Update

From the Bahamas Department of Meteorology:

ALERT #12 ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE, ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, SATURDAY, 4TH JUNE, 2022, AT 6 AM EDT.

…FLOODING RAINS OCCURRING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH FLORIDA…

…BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY DOPPLER WEATHER RADARS ARE INDICATING HEAVY RAINS ARE OCCURRING OVER BIMINI, THE BERRY ISLANDS, GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO…

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, BIMINI, NORTH ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, NEW PROVIDENCE AND NORTH ELEUTHERA.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED WITHIN 36 HOURS.

AT 5 AM EDT, THE CENTER OF POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 25.6 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 83.1 DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 65 MILES NORTH OF DRY TORTUGAS, 100 SOUTHWEST OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA, 240 MILES WEST OF ALICE TOWN, BIMINI, 320 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF NICHOLL’S TOWN, ANDROS, 285 MILES WEST-SOUTHWEST OF FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA, AND 350 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE IS MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE NORTHEAST NEAR 18 MPH AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. A TURN TOWARD THE EAST-NORTHEAST WITH ADDITIONAL INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED ON SUNDAY, FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE EAST ON MONDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL FLORIDA TODAY, OVER THE ATLANTIC NORTH OF GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO TONIGHT, AND NEAR OR TO THE NORTH OF BERMUDA ON MONDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS REMAIN NEAR 40 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS MAINLY IN SQUALLS. THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM OFF THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA BY TONIGHT, AND SOME STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AS THE SYSTEM MOVES FARTHER AWAY FROM FLORIDA OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC.

THE POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN OVER THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH MAXIMUM TOTALS OF 12 INCHES. THIS RAIN WILL PRODUCE CONSIDERABLE FLOODING.

RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, PARTICULARLY BIMINI, NORTH ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO SHOULD HAVE ALREADY COMPLETED PREPARATIONS FOR TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS WITH TORNADIC ACTIVITY WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TO TONIGHT.



THE NEXT ALERT ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE WILL BE ISSUED AT 9:00 AM EDT.

ISSUED BY: JEFFREY SIMMONS