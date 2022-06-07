Accused Of Manslaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was charged in the Magistrate’s Court for manslaughter and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Camaro Mackey, 39, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans accused of causing the death of Theodore Mackey on May 28. On the same day police also found him with an unlicensed .40 pistol.

Mackey was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed his case would proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The magistrate also told the accused his case would be heard in the Supreme Court, where he can apply for bail. Until then, Mackey will be sent back to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused is expected to return to court on August 3 for service of his VBI.