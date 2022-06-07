Boys Accused Of Stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

TWO teenage boys were charged in Magistrate’s Court in connection with the stabbing of two students at AF Adderley Junior High last week.

The 14-year-old and 13-year-old - with their guardians in attendance - stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on two counts of causing harm and fighting.

At 1pm on May 30, the accused are alleged to have been in a fight at their school which ended with two other male students, ages 14 and 15, being stabbed.

Earlier reports indicated that the two stab victims were treated for their injuries and discharged.

The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to the fighting charge, but both pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

As there was no objection, each was granted $1,500 bail. Under the conditions, the 14-year-old was given a curfew sentence. He is to stay inside from Monday to Friday, being allowed out for work from 6am to 4pm on Saturdays and 6am to 1pm on Sundays.

The 13-year-old has been ordered to stay indoors from Monday to Saturday, only allowed out from 8am-noon on Sundays for church.

Both were warned not to interfere with any witnesses in their case. The juveniles’ trial date is set for July 13.