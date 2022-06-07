Labour Day Returns After Covid Break

By PAVEL BAILEY

THE spirit of Randol Fawkes lives on as the annual Bahamas Labour Day March returned after a two year COVID hiatus.

Even in the pouring rain crowds of people representing several labour unions gathered along the parade route early Friday morning to participate in the Randol Fawkes Labour Day March. This year’s parade organised by the Trade Union Congress under the theme “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together with Labour” started at Windsor Park and ended in a Family Fun Day at Arawak Cay.

During the event several prominent labour leaders gave their views on why solidarity is important among their unions and how the fight for labour rights in The Bahamas continues today.

Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson told The Tribune her organisation had come out to not only celebrate their labour rights, but those of all Bahamians.

“We are here today in a show of solidarity,” she said.

“This is Labour Day, the 61st Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day and we are so pleased to be out here to represent workers, not only teachers from throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, but all workers. So, today is our day and we are going to celebrate and observe the great work of trade unions.”

Amancha Williams, Bahamas Nurses Union president, described how her members were proud to be out celebrating the labour movement. However, she said nurses are still fighting for recognition for all their hard work.

“Well we are happy to be here today whether it’s raining or it’s sunny it’s all a blessing from the lord and we say happy Labour Day on behalf of the Bahamas Nurses Union,” Ms Williams said.

“We are proud to be black Bahamians here celebrating the workers of this country and we thank God for Sir Randol Fawkes. And we thank God that we will be here and we are moving with the rain and our members will enjoy this Labour Day. And we thank God for the government that allows us to do this providing that we provide protocol, mask on and covered properly.”

“This is crucial for us because we want to take a stand. We want to show that we want our profession to be recognized around, it is recognized around the world, but we want The Bahamas and the Bahamian people to appreciate the nurses and say ‘thank you for the service you have given us during this COVID”. Also it’s a hurricane month so a nurse is always needed.”

Preston Burrows, Jr, prominent member of Bahamas Public Services Union told The Tribune of the disunity he says has taken root in the modern labour movement. He said that recent controversies among the trade unions are doing nothing to help the plight of the common worker.

“Today is a bittersweet day for the trade union movement because what we have seen happening in recent times is disunification of the labour movement. What is disheartening is trying to promulgate and profess to be one body when we still have splitting at the seams and what seems to be a cannibalistic character trait in the trade union movement today.” Mr Burrows said.

“What needs to happen is we need to continue to focus on what unites us as a body outside of what divides us. But in the midst of it all we continue to press on. It’s to the next generation to see if they can salvage what is left of the trade union movement and continue to press on. This too shall pass and we must remain encouraged and resolute to mandate to protect the worker in tenure and make sure that every single worker in this country has the basic tenants of survival and economic empowerment.”

Despite the challenges faced by the Labour Unions, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis during a press interview at the March said his party stands with the workers. The Prime Minister further said the labour movement will always have a seat at their table.

“Workers are an essential that contributes mightily to our overall wellbeing and it is very important that we recognize the work and the workers in our country,” Mr Davis said.

“The Progressive Liberal Party has had a long, long history with the labour movement, in fact our party is the only party who has enshrined in its constitution, their respect, and included the labour movement as part of our political organization. In fact they have a seat at our table if they wish to have it. And It is a new day for labour because they have a government that is sensitive to their needs and who believe in the dignity of the workers.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard said in a written statement: “While there have been significant changes over the years since independence, Bahamian workers continue to be the main factor that drives the success of our country. Labour and politics have long been closely aligned in The Bahamas. In fact, Sir Randol Fawkes, in whose honour we celebrate our national Labour Day parade, was a political lynchpin in securing majority rule for black Bahamians.”

We encourage labour leaders to continue to fight diligently to represent their members as The Bahamas continues to grow and evolve. Modern tools like the tripartite arrangement between the workers, employers and government are crucial to ensuring industrial harmony, while social dialogue is critical to enabling the most useful collaboration on labour legislation.

“We take special note, of the formation of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress, and we are optimistic that the new umbrella union will live up to its motto of “Protecting Workers’ Rights”.

“We in the FNM pledge our continued support to all trade union organisations in The Bahamas to ensure that there is decent work and pay for all Bahamians, to ensure fairness, equity and the protection of rights of all workers in The Bahamas.

“As leader of the Free National Movement, I pledge to be accessible to hear your concerns and you can count on our team to be responsive. We are committed to the empowerment of the Bahamian workers. We will work in tandem with workers, the government, the private sector and other stakeholders to increase Bahamian ownership of the economy. Wherever Bahamians are engaged in meaningful work, we will ensure that they are treated with dignity and the conditions under which they work meet the highest standards.”