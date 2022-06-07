Wanted Man Surrenders

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A GRAND Bahama suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon surrendered to police on Sunday.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that Stevie Deon Cooper/Marshall, 37, of Imperial Gardens, Freeport, turned himself in at 11.50am at the Criminal Investigation Department.
Police had issued an all-points bulletin for Cooper around 9.30am on Sunday.
ASP Rolle thanked the Grand Bahama community their assistance in the matter.
