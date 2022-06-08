Suspected Case Of Monkeypox: Health Minister Says Patient In Isolation For Tests After Signs Of Virus Detected

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FOREIGN national who recently travelled to The Bahamas is being closely monitored by health officials for suspected monkeypox, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville revealed yesterday.

The man, believed to be in his mid 40s, has been placed in isolation after showing symptoms associated with the disease.

It is not clear when the man exactly arrived in The Bahamas. However, Dr Darville said he understands the suspected case has been in New Providence for a “few days”.

“I have been informed that there is a potential case and I want to make that clear, a potential case of monkeypox in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Dr Darville said before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“It’s a foreign national who came into the country who presented with signs and symptoms associated with monkeypox.”

“That individual is being treated in isolation and we’re being updated on a regular basis of the improvements. Samples were taken (and) those samples were forwarded to the Ministry of Health for further evaluation and that’s all I have at this particular time. There is a suspected case and the doctors who are dealing with the case are reporting to the Ministry of Health every step of the way.”

Asked about the visitor’s nationality, he replied: “They are from abroad. I cannot say the nationality of the individual. But if I’m not mistaken, they came in via British Airways. I think it was the last British Airways flight, but I cannot be sure.”

Dr Darville said the case appeared to be an isolated one, adding that officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“The doctor, the infectious disease specialists, the surveillance unit is fully informed and, as far as we know, the case is isolated and any possible spread has now been under control completely and cases are being monitored very closely,” he continued.

The news comes after health officials reported last month that the National Disease Surveillance Unit had to monitor an individual who arrived in The Bahamas in late May with a travel history of locations where outbreaks have occurred.

Symptoms of monkeypox includes skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.

The death rate associated with the disease is said to be low, ranging between three to six percent of people infected.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Dr Darville said cases of monkeypox are expected to rise worldwide due to “human to human transmission”.

However, he also advised that the health event is a manageable one.

“The safety protocols which help to limit the spread of COVID-19 are also the preventative measures that can help to reduce the risk of infection from monkeypox,” the statement added.

“The public is advised to follow the protocols which include washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap and water are not available, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill.”

Cases of monkeypox has been reported in more than 20 countries worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

Last week, Pan American Health Organisation officials said countries in the region must be on alert and prepared to take rapid action for an inevitable outbreak of monkeypox.

“What we know about this virus and the mode of transmission is this outbreak is containable,” said Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies at PAHO.

“Rapid action must be taken before the virus can be allowed to establish itself in most endemic and non-endemic contexts.”

Anyone with suspected symptoms of monkeypox is asked to call their health care provider or the nearest public health community clinic.

“Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays – Fridays, 9:00am – 5:00p.m. at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-4705, 376-3809, or 376-3970,” the ministry added.