Four teens accused of Quinton McKenzie's murder

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOUR teens appeared in a Magistrate’s Court accused of murder.

The juveniles - ages 14, 17, 16, and 15 - stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on Friday.

It is alleged that on June 3, while being concerned together at New Providence, by means of unlawful harm they intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Quinton McKenzie, 13.

The group was not required to enter a plea and will return to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment on September 15. Until then, the teens will be kept at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

After their arraignment, a few of the youngsters could be seen hugging their guardians who were present.

McKenzie died on Friday morning after he was hit in the head by two bullets.

Shortly before 8am, police were alerted by Shot Spotter to multiple gunshots in the area of Williams Lane off Kemp Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a young boy had been shot multiple times. He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he later died of his injuries.