Miller-Uibo settles for fourth in 200m

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, preparing for another medal at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July, had to settle for a fourth-place finish in her season debut in the women’s 200 metres yesterday at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome.

The reigning two-time Olympic 400m champion ran out of lane seven where she got caught and passed on the curve. She tried to make up the deficit coming down on the home stretch, but she didn’t reel in the top three finishers as she clocked 22.48 seconds in the half-lap race.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson, running out of lane four, powered off the curve ahead of the pack and went on to win the race in 21.91 as she posted a season’s best and erased the meet record of 22.06 that Great Britain’s Dana Asher- Smith established last year.

Asher-Smith, in lane five, got third in her season’s best of 22.27 after she trailed Jamaican and double 100/200 Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who did her season’s best of 22.25 for second out of lane six.

American phenom Allyson Felix, who was also in the race, finished seventh in 22.97 in lane eight. Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji, the World Indoor 60m champion, was sixth out of lane three in her season’s best of 22.80.

After two races in the series of races on the Wanda Diamond League, Miller-Uibo is now sitting tied in fifth place with five points with American Tamara Clark. Jackson has surged out front with 15 points with Asher-Smith in second with 12, American Gabrielle Thomas third with eight and Thompson- Herah in fourth with seven.

Fellow Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, a training partner of Jackson in Jamaica with the MVP Track Club, is tied for seventh with Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast with four points. While Strachan didn’t compete in the meet on Thursday, Ta Lou was fifth behind Miller-Uibo in 22.77.

The 28-year-old Miller- Uibo was the only Bahamian competing in the meet, but there were a number of others representing their respective schools at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Men at NCAA Outdoors

As the men’s division kicked off the first of the four days of competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones finished 12th overall in his freshman year for Texas Tech in the 100m in 10.23. He placed fifth in his heat.

The men’s 200m saw Wanya McCoy, a freshman at Clemson University, post a time of 20.54 for 15th place after he came in fourth in his heat.

In relay competition, Ohio State, competing in the last of the three heats of the 4 x 100m race, did not advance to the final. The team, which featured Bahamian sophomore Adrian Curry, was ninth in their heat in 39.12 for 14th place overall.

The only two men left to compete are Ohio State’s sophomore Shaun Miller Jr and Kansas State’s senior Kyle Alcine, who were listed as the first and fifth competitors in a field of 24 to compete today in the final of the men’s high jump.

Women at NCAA Outdoors

The women, featuring quarter-miler Megan Moss and triple jumper Charisma Taylor, were scheduled to compete yesterday and Saturday respectively.