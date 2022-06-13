Suspected monkeypox patient airlifted out of country

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A FOREIGNER who was being monitored for suspected monkeypox was airlifted out of the country last week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed yesterday.
According to Dr Darville, there is now no one in the country being monitored for the virus.
Last week, Dr Darville told reporters a male visitor, believed to be in his mid 40s, was placed in isolation after showing symptoms associated with the disease.
Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.
“I have been informed that there is a potential case and I want to make that clear, a potential case of monkeypox in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Dr Darville said before going to a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.
“It’s a foreign national who came into the country who presented with signs and symptoms associated with monkeypox.”
Asked about the visitor’s nationality, he replied: “They are from abroad. I cannot say the nationality of the individual. But if I’m not mistaken, they came in via British Airways. I think it was the last British Airways flight, but I cannot be sure.”
Dr Darville said the case appeared to be an isolated one, adding officials were keeping a close eye on the situation.
Asked for an update on the case yesterday, he replied: “The case we were monitoring was airlifted out of the country last Thursday.”
However, local officials have advised that cases of monkeypox are expected to rise worldwide due to “human-to-human transmission” but reportedly does not pose a significant threat.
“The safety protocols which help to limit the spread of COVID-19 are also the preventative measures that can help to reduce the risk of infection from monkeypox,” the ministry said in a statement last week.
“The public is advised to follow the protocols which include washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap and water are not available, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill.”
Anyone with suspected symptoms of monkeypox is asked to call their health care provider or the nearest public health community clinic.
“Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays – Fridays, 9:00am – 5:00p.m. at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-3809, or 376-3970,” the ministry added.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
Balls & Alley Analytics needs to team up with the Guardian's The Revolution with Comrade Mr. Carmichael to get to the bottom of how the colony's health minister actually got another country to accept a sent into exile male visitor to the colony, believed to be in his mid 40s with Monkeypox. ― Yes?
ohdrap4 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
They tried to lockdown. But monkeypox sores are all over the body and usually start in the face.
Now these "cases" present sores in the genitals and a good proportion of them are actually herpes or syphilis.
Stay away from sex orgies, Tal.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
According to Walensky, historically it would start in face and arms but with this outbreak they're seeing patients presenting with rashes around the genitals.
"She said that what is known is that those diagnosed with monkeypox in this current outbreak described close, sustained physical contact with other people who were infected with the virus.
If this is the case, you essentially would not be able to tell since noone walks around with their genitals exposed. Also this would be like Chinese water torture for a bad case
"Historically, people with monkeypox report flu-like symptoms, such as fever, body aches, and swollen glands, before a characteristic, often diffuse rash appears on multiple sites of the body, often on the face, arms, and hands,” she explained. But, she emphasized that during the current outbreak, patients are instead developing a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before they experience any flu-like symptoms at all, and some haven’t even developed such flu-like symptoms" healthline.com
So if you present around the genitals and nowhere else, have no flulike symptoms, who in the sex orgy would know?
bahamianson 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Reporter: minister, where is the visitor from? Minister: don't know Reporter: when did the visitor come in Minister: not sure Reporter:minister , can you update us Minister: not sure , but I think he left last Thursday Reporter: do you have any conclusive information for us Minister: I was.advised that I do not have information.
TalRussell 22 minutes ago
Anyone wishing to take a shot at listing the Top Ten (10) ranked as the *most blank performing mindsets names thus far appointed to run our beloved colony's government under the premiership "Brave" Davis. There's no known medicine nor kick of rum will cure the Ten ― Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID