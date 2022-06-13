Suspected monkeypox patient airlifted out of country

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FOREIGNER who was being monitored for suspected monkeypox was airlifted out of the country last week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed yesterday.

According to Dr Darville, there is now no one in the country being monitored for the virus.

Last week, Dr Darville told reporters a male visitor, believed to be in his mid 40s, was placed in isolation after showing symptoms associated with the disease.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.

“I have been informed that there is a potential case and I want to make that clear, a potential case of monkeypox in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Dr Darville said before going to a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

“It’s a foreign national who came into the country who presented with signs and symptoms associated with monkeypox.”

Asked about the visitor’s nationality, he replied: “They are from abroad. I cannot say the nationality of the individual. But if I’m not mistaken, they came in via British Airways. I think it was the last British Airways flight, but I cannot be sure.”

Dr Darville said the case appeared to be an isolated one, adding officials were keeping a close eye on the situation.

Asked for an update on the case yesterday, he replied: “The case we were monitoring was airlifted out of the country last Thursday.”

However, local officials have advised that cases of monkeypox are expected to rise worldwide due to “human-to-human transmission” but reportedly does not pose a significant threat.

“The safety protocols which help to limit the spread of COVID-19 are also the preventative measures that can help to reduce the risk of infection from monkeypox,” the ministry said in a statement last week.

“The public is advised to follow the protocols which include washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap and water are not available, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill.”

Anyone with suspected symptoms of monkeypox is asked to call their health care provider or the nearest public health community clinic.

“Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays – Fridays, 9:00am – 5:00p.m. at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-3809, or 376-3970,” the ministry added.