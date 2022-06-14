Sex offender’s death ‘not classed as murder’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE death of a recently released sex offender has not been classified as a murder, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said yesterday.

Mr Rolle said at a press conference there was no blunt force trauma to the man’s body.

Last month, Superintendent Audley Peters told The Tribune that Alden Scott, 55, was found on a track road in Yellow Elder Gardens suffering from injuries about the body. Scott was removed and taken to the hospital by ambulance. He died of his injuries on Wednesday, May 25.

He was released from prison on May 20.

Asked about the man’s death yesterday, Mr Rolle said: “The individual was suffering from medical conditions, a number of medical conditions according to the doctor. So, that is not classified as a murder. I cannot disclose the medical condition. That is ‘privileged information”.

Scott’s release was announced to the press by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe last month.

The minister revealed at the time that Scott was released after an indecent assault conviction, for which he had been sent to prison for two years. The incident involved touching the hips of a nine-year-old girl.

His previous offence involved raping a 17-year-old for which he was imprisoned in 2014 and released in 2020.

The minister also said that the registrar of the sexual offenders list and the commissioner of the correctional institution considered him a significant risk to public safety.

Having seen their submission to him and hearing the offender, Mr Munroe also determined that he was a significant risk and said he would be directing public notification of his release.