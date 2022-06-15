PM: I told US Caribbean nations feel neglected

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says he has told the United States that Caribbean countries in the Americas have felt neglected by the US, compounded by a view that “we are only known when we’re needed”.
Mr Davis said he felt gratified by the response from both President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
He met with them both on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas, held between June 6 to June 10 in Los Angeles, California.
“Those talks were about the fact that we in the Caribbean felt truly neglected by the leader of the world, the United States,” Mr Davis said yesterday following an event at the Aqualina development at Cable Beach, “and that we felt as though, as I indicated to the vice president, that sometimes we are only known when we’re needed and also that the approach to us, or about us, is always without us and we needed to be having conversations.
“I was truly gratified by the responses we got, both from the Vice President and the President of the United States. They acknowledged that they have to reset our relationships and there has been a commitment to do so.”
Mr Davis said there were a number of outcomes from the Summit that inspired and gave him the optimism that both The Bahamas and US are back in the relationship that ought to be in place.
This followed meetings with the US President in respect to climate change and what the US can do to assist when The Bahamas moves to adapt to the consequences of climate change and seeks technical assistance and grant funding to aid the country in adaptation measures, Mr Davis added.
“There’s also ways and means, and grant concessions for our litigation issues and so, yes, we had a very fruitful Summit of the Americas with our Caribbean counterparts.
“Of course, there were some geopolitical issues being discussed. Again we think our voice was heard on these matters.”
Maximilianotto 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
The US President was impressed.5 minutes thereafter probably forgot who was the guy. But maybe here the story will impress people who believe this BS. Uganda next week next place next place for ministry of leisure and traveling. Instead of staying home and fight bankruptcy,
Maximilianotto 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Typo - Rwanda next week. Kigali entertainment waiting, better than Macao at BahaMar transaction times…
John 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
When I posted for years that the only interest the US showed in The Bahamas and the Caribbean was drug interdiction ( some say drug supplying ) and arming and training their ( Bahamian and Caribbean countries ) police to kill their citizens . Today most Caribbean countries no longer feel neglected by the US but actually have sadness and sympathy for that country . The US more than appears to be imploding, both socially and economically. There’s run away inflation whilst there are thousands of jobs, high paying and over paying that no one seems to want. And in some parts of that country some of the shelves are more empty than the shelves in countries their former president called ‘sh!t hole states.’ Remember? And as for their social problems, mass killings every week resulting in loss of thousands of lives. So when you find out sitting judges and other high profile people in that country are involved (and protected from prosecution ) in smuggling of arms and ammunition to countries like The Bahamas, you can only say the violence had come home to roost. And yes, one cannot help but feel sad and mourn for the victims of gun violence in that country, especially the young, innocent , defenseless children, but we too are burying our dead victims of gun violence . What more can you expect from a country that has more and exports more ( mostly illegal) guns than the number of citizens it had. And as for drugs , illicit that is, America had all kinds of agents operating in other countries to stop illegal /illicit drugs. Yet more people , mostly Americans are dying from overdoses of illegal drugs than any other country on the planet. The Caribbean countries no longer feel neglected by America. They feel sorry for her and hope she will mend her ways. Then America can be friends with the Caribbean again. Friends with countries she help populate and re-populate through slavery. The man of perdition is being revealed .
