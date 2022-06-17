Accused says he was victim of abuse by police officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN claiming to be a victim of police abuse was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Demars Woodside, 25, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on four charges. These include assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour and using obscene language.

At around 9am on June 15 the accused allegedly assaulted D/ASP Dwayne Bethel. He is also accused of resisting arrest and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Further, it is alleged that he used obscene language to D/ASP Bethel’s annoyance.

In court, Woodside pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Woodside then went on to claim that he and his family were the victims of police abuse. He explained to the court that after officers cursed him for having his kids on the back of his scooter, they allegedly came to his house to arrest him and pushed his father to the ground.

Woodside also said that while was detained at Quakoo Street Police Station he was abused by officers and had to be taken to the hospital suffering injuries to his head, back and ear.

The accused also told the Magistrate that his absent attorney had proof of the abuse.

In response to these allegations Magistrate Swain advised Woodside and his mother, who was also present in court, to carefully document the incident of abuse for future legal action.

As for Woodside’s current court matters the Magistrate granted him $3,000 bail with one or two sureties.

The accused’s trial will start on September 27.