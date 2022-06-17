FNM ‘will be fine’ despite Gibson case

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIAL Opposition leader Michael Pintard says his party will “be fine” in the aftermath of a Free National Movement MP being arraigned in court earlier this week.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson faced charges in a Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to a list of charges connected to allegations that he did not declare his interest in contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The situation has led many to wonder whether the MP will resign in view of the case.

Mr Pintard said “no comment” in this regard.

He was also asked to elaborate on the view that the public perception of the party will suffer as a result of what is happening to Mr Gibson.

“The Progressive Liberal Party had multiple issues when they left government, much of which in terms of image, much of which was quite valid. The accusation, the concerns about the way they governed was quite accurate,” Mr Pintard said yesterday.

“Today, they are the government and so their new leadership determined a course of action and sought to sell to the public, here is what we are about, here is where we’re going and that’s what I’m doing right now. So, we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters the decision to resign would be a “personal choice” for Mr Gibson to make.

“I’m not going to get into that. That’s a personal choice of his to make and he’ll decide whether he wants to resign or not. There are some conventions that attend to matters of (this) nature and it’ll be good for him to advise himself of those conventions and follow them.”

“The auditor general will be called in to look at it,” Mr Davis also said.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has previously said “a man is innocent until proven otherwise” when pressed for comment on the view that the MP should resign.

Asked if he stands with Mr Gibson, the Killarney MP replied: “Mr Gibson is innocent until proven otherwise just like anyone else. That’s a party matter. I’m not the leader. I can’t make a statement or give my personal opinion. That’s a party matter, but he’s innocent until proven otherwise.”