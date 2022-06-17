FNM ‘will be fine’ despite Gibson case

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
OFFICIAL Opposition leader Michael Pintard says his party will “be fine” in the aftermath of a Free National Movement MP being arraigned in court earlier this week.
Long Island MP Adrian Gibson faced charges in a Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to a list of charges connected to allegations that he did not declare his interest in contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation.
The situation has led many to wonder whether the MP will resign in view of the case.
Mr Pintard said “no comment” in this regard.
He was also asked to elaborate on the view that the public perception of the party will suffer as a result of what is happening to Mr Gibson.
“The Progressive Liberal Party had multiple issues when they left government, much of which in terms of image, much of which was quite valid. The accusation, the concerns about the way they governed was quite accurate,” Mr Pintard said yesterday.
“Today, they are the government and so their new leadership determined a course of action and sought to sell to the public, here is what we are about, here is where we’re going and that’s what I’m doing right now. So, we’ll be fine.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters the decision to resign would be a “personal choice” for Mr Gibson to make.
“I’m not going to get into that. That’s a personal choice of his to make and he’ll decide whether he wants to resign or not. There are some conventions that attend to matters of (this) nature and it’ll be good for him to advise himself of those conventions and follow them.”
“The auditor general will be called in to look at it,” Mr Davis also said.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has previously said “a man is innocent until proven otherwise” when pressed for comment on the view that the MP should resign.
Asked if he stands with Mr Gibson, the Killarney MP replied: “Mr Gibson is innocent until proven otherwise just like anyone else. That’s a party matter. I’m not the leader. I can’t make a statement or give my personal opinion. That’s a party matter, but he’s innocent until proven otherwise.”
Comments
M0J0 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
lol
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Wasn't the PLP 'fine' despite the arrest of Shane, Fred & Ken?
This case will be decided in court in short order, not on the 2026 campaign trail.
M0J0 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
LOL
TalRussell 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Pretty sure had the pollsters over at Balls, Alley & Jib Insights & Analytics conducted a poll amongst trio's red shirt neighbors, it would've pointed at why the three Red Shirts own politically acquired negativity luggages' would've sighted Minnis, Pintard and A.Gibson as despite all the internal signs of abuse towards each other would've still been viewed to be acting out like if were threesome joined at the gilded hip bones in a committed has no-shame political domestic partnership. ― Yes?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Thats the same thing they said before. Een nobody gat time for this. Is y'all party.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
I agree. Stop hoping that a speck of PLP shit will stick on Adrian.
You need to go take the PLP scandal log outta y'all eyes, bro.
September coming ......... Een long now
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
You missed the point, like you missed it before election. This the final straw. Do what y'all want.Een nobody gat time to waste standing in the hot sun voting for y'all if this the type of hubris y'all gonna support. Y'all had big convention to talk about arrogance and apparently een learn nuttin
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Pintard will do well to remember toggie and boggie no boy
scott here
T
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
All that has advance the Bahamas is PLP and the record can not be denied what has the FNM done?
