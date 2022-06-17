Freeport church holds events to honour 60th anniversary

CHRIST the King - the oldest church in Freeport - is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a number of fundraising events that will benefit their social outreach ministry on Grand Bahama.

Sandra Smith, chairperson of the 60th anniversary Committee, announced that the celebration will kick off with a “Down Home Roast” in honour of Dr Cecil Thompson, Priest Warden of CTK, on June 24 at Sir Jack Hayward Gymnasium.

“We have seen it fit to honour Mr Thompson, our priest warden, with a roasting exercise that is expected to be very entertaining,” she said.

According to Ms Smith, among the roasters are two of his former students, Norris Bain and Pastor Barry Morris.

“This will bring fun and laughter at a time when GB needs something like this,” she said. “We have been under the gun for so long with COVID and Dorian, and now it is time for laughter. There are hidden secrets about Mr Thompson that will be revealed, and we are inviting the GB community to come out and support this event.”

Ms Smith said that part proceeds will go to various social outreach ministries of the church, including the Lord’s Kitchen which serves 500 to 600 hot meals every week to needy residents.

“For this reason, we would like for the community to support and partner with us so we can continue feeding the less fortunate in society.”

She also said that Mr Thompson has touched many people during his years as a school principal at both Eight Mile Rock High and Hawksbill High Schools in Grand Bahama.

Ms Smith said he has served the church for many years and has held the position of priest warden for the past 30 years. “We will also show love to our brother for the work he has done,” she said.

Former student Norris Bain, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, said roasting his former school principal is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“When I was approached about roasting him, I was a little apprehensive because of the level of influence that Mr Thompson has had in my life. He has impacted my life and I learned so much from him,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Bain said Mr Thompson comes from Kemp’s Bay, South Andros, where his parents are also from.

Pastor Barry Morris described Mr Thompson as a father figure. “I know him all my life from age 12 when I first met him in the seventh grade at Hawksbill High. It has been an exciting journey and I can say that Mr Thompson… was a principal like no other. I have stories to tell of Mr Thompson. He is like a father and a friend to me,” he said.

Mr Thompson said that he looks forward to being roasted by the two former students. He recalled how Bain in August 1984 led a demonstration of students against the Ministry of Education over the transfer of Mr Thompson as principal to Hawksbill High.

He said that Pastor Morris has always honoured his request for the Bahamas Brass Band to perform whenever called upon. “He’s never said no to me,” said Mr Thompson. “Thank both of you gentlemen and it is quite humbling to me.”

Other activities planned include a tree planting, which started in May and will continue through September.

An Evening Under the Stars will be held under the patronage of Governor General C A Smith on September 24.

In October, there will be a Gala Ball and Raffle under the patronage of Brenda Chong, founding member of the 60th anniversary for CTK, on Friday, October 28.

During that weekend, there will be the 60th Feast of Dedication for confirmations and gifting.

In mid-November, there will be Christ the King Gospel Concert, featuring marching bands, including the Bahamas Brass Brand, the Legends Marching Band, and Pioneers Marching Band, and all major gospel groups, including Legends.

The community of Grand Bahama is asked to support these events.