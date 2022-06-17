Pair face drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with drug and money laundering offences.

Raymone Gardiner, 32, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and money-laundering.

On June 14 Gardiner was arrested and accused of having 8¾ oz of Indian Hemp as well as $846 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

In court Gardiner pleaded not guilty to the charges. As there was no objection to bail it was granted at $3,500 with one or two sureties.

Gardiner’s case will continue on September 19.

The second man, Aliaistair Major, 19, also appeared before Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and money-laundering.

On June 14 in New Providence Major was arrested after he was found with five grams of cocaine and two grams of Indian hemp. The $152 Major had on him at the time was also confiscated as the assumed proceeds of crime.

Major pleaded guilty to all three charges against him.

In view of Major’s early plea of guilt, the Magistrate reduced the drug charges to simple possession. Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux then fined the accused $300 or six months in prison on the cocaine charge and $150 or three months on the marijuana charge.

Major was summarily discharged on his count of money laundering.