Two accused of attempt to kill man and woman

TWO men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a shared charge of two counts of attempted murder of a man and woman.

Ralph Joseph, 21, and Deangelo Bastian, 30, both represented by Attorney Anthony Newbold, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The charges include two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Bastian faced two additional charges of abetment to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On June 9 in New Providence, the accused are alleged to have attempted to kill Antonio Glinton and Marcia Thompson with a handgun.

Due to the serious nature of the offences neither accused was required to enter a plea. They were further informed by the Magistrate that their case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The accused were also told that if their VBIs were not served in a timely manner their case would proceed by means of a preliminary inquiry.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans then advised the two accused that they could apply to the Supreme Court for bail, where their trial will ultimately be held.

Until they are granted bail both accused will be remanded back to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before being escorted from court Joseph, who was on crutches for a previous accident that injured his left leg, asked the Magistrate for medical assistance in prison.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans requested that Joseph receive orthopaedic treatment while on remand.

Both men are expected to be served their VBIs on September 22.